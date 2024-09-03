Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.49. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Williams Trading increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

