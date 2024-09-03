Short Interest in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Grows By 6.8%

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,600 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 320,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,005,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $57,409.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Alamo Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 372,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after buying an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $185.40 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $157.74 and a 52 week high of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.91.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

