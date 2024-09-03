Short Interest in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Drops By 7.5%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 506,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of ALRM opened at $59.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Alarm.com by 293.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

