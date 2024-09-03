Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Drops By 6.4%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after buying an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,947,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,007,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,599,000 after buying an additional 73,599 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,755,000 after buying an additional 2,575,854 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,830,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,798,000 after buying an additional 507,307 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

