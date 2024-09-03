Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) Declines By 5.3%

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Lithium stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of American Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMLI. National Bank Financial raised American Lithium to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on American Lithium from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLI opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. American Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Lithium will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

