Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Increases By 5.1%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Amex Exploration Price Performance
AMXEF stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.59.
About Amex Exploration
