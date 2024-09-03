Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Increases By 5.1%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Amex Exploration Price Performance

AMXEF stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $1.59.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

