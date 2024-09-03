Short Interest in APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Grows By 8.5%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 2,627,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.2 days.
APA Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:APAJF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. APA Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.
About APA Group
