Short Interest in APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Grows By 8.5%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,200 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 2,627,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.2 days.

APA Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:APAJF opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. APA Group has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $6.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

About APA Group

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

