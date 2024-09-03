Short Interest in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Grows By 13.3%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BCBP opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $211.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

BCBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on BCB Bancorp

Insider Transactions at BCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,795. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 53,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BCB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.