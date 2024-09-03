Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Increases By 5.2%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 118,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIVB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Insider Activity

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Civista Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10,347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

