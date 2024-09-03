Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Expands By 8.6%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 13,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4336 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

