Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Declines By 6.7%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 234.9 days.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 0.8 %

JWLLF opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

