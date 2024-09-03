Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Declines By 6.7%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the July 31st total of 427,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 234.9 days.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 0.8 %
JWLLF opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23.
Jamieson Wellness Company Profile
