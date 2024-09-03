Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expands By 11.2%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of KRP stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on KRP. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimbell Royalty Partners
About Kimbell Royalty Partners
