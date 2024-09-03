Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expands By 11.2%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KRP stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $78,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,540.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KRP. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

