Short Interest in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Grows By 9.0%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decade Renewable Partners LP grew its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 102.7% during the second quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP now owns 547,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAAC. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAAC opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $425.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

