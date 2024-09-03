Short Interest in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Increases By 9.7%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $827.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.43. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

