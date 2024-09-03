Signaturefd LLC Acquires 13,444 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 173.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth $514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,525,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,688,000 after buying an additional 738,338 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $3,779,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 643,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 269,444 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

TransAlta Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.91.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

