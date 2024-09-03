Signaturefd LLC Acquires 148 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after purchasing an additional 363,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,390,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,534,000 after purchasing an additional 95,066 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $147.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average is $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

