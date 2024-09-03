Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,832 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

