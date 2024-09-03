Signaturefd LLC Acquires 50 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.79. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $291.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

