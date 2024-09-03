Signaturefd LLC Buys 107 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 2.1 %

THG opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $147.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

