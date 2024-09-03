Signaturefd LLC Buys 304 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $82,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,803,000 after buying an additional 240,303 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,318,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,654,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,363,000 after buying an additional 76,503 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.33.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $180.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.82. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

