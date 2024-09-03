Signaturefd LLC Buys 84 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Everest Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $392.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.47 and its 200 day moving average is $378.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. Everest Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

