Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Boston Partners boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,476,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 178,211 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $345.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $372.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

