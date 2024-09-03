Signaturefd LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Premier by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Premier by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Premier by 3,979.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 118,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Premier by 690.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 352,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,762,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $247,438.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,429 shares of company stock worth $2,245,068 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

