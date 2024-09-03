Signaturefd LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.08.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,750 shares of company stock worth $56,105,818. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $364.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.02. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $378.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 106.72, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.