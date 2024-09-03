Signaturefd LLC Has $177,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $200,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,564,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,370,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,658,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,296,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,746,000 after buying an additional 179,088 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $50.20.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

