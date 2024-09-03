Signaturefd LLC Has $181,000 Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,040,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,783,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.40.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,233,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,586,165.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $15,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,233,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,586,165.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total value of $9,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,988,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,620,422 shares of company stock valued at $343,508,977. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Stock Up 0.4 %

CVNA opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average of $107.77.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

