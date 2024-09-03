Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after acquiring an additional 628,512 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at $66,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

