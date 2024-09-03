Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 134,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 729,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

CLB stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. Core Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $26.49.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

