Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 63.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

NYSE:HIW opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

