Signaturefd LLC Purchases 348 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after purchasing an additional 265,622 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $4,238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,099,000 after buying an additional 79,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,202,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7,906.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after buying an additional 143,028 shares during the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.84.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.