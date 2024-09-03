Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,002 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,993,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 978,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,047,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on XPeng from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

XPeng Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of XPEV opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.75. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.