Signaturefd LLC Purchases 9,860 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $12,361,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $5,343,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $9,652,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

