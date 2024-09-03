Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 232.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Pool by 26.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

POOL opened at $351.62 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.09. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Pool’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

