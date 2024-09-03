Signaturefd LLC Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG stock opened at $336.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.69. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $350.50.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.