Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 615.33 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 6,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BXMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and have sold 8,295 shares valued at $144,087. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.