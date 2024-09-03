Signaturefd LLC Sells 41 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,185,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

FDS stock opened at $422.84 on Tuesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.84 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,432 shares of company stock worth $3,917,216 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

