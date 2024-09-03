Signaturefd LLC Sells 482 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,079,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 734,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,410,000 after acquiring an additional 387,855 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 359,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $226.66 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.21.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $71,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,084.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

