Signaturefd LLC Sells 513 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after buying an additional 640,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,627,000 after buying an additional 395,113 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,707,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,835,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,409,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,825,000 after purchasing an additional 240,936 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

