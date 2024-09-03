Signaturefd LLC Sells 589 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.1 %

BLDR opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

