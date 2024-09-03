Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Stock Price Up 3%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 95,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 218,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

