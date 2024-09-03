SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Down 1.1%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.12 and last traded at C$11.18. 303,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 314,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$99.53 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8756841 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

