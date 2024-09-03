SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 520,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,891,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.48 ($0.03).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of £17.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.92.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

