Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Trading Up 0.5%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 11,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 11,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Sinopharm Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

Sinopharm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Sinopharm Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

