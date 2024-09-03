Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $664.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Smith & Wesson Brands

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

(Get Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.