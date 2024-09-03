SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Up 1.1%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 200,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 79,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

SolGold Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $397.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

