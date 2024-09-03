Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sonos by 376.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $74,423.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shamayne Braman sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $74,423.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $654,929. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $397.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.23 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

