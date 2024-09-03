Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $15.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research firms have commented on SHC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

SHC stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 2.06.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 86.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 556.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

