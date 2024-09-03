Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF) Shares Up 0.7%

Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.42. 7,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 6,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.
Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.32.
About Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF
The Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF (SDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond portfolio that seeks current income and capital appreciation with few limitations in respect to geographic, type, credit, or duration exposure. SDEF was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.
