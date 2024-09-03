Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.67.

SDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spartan Delta

Insider Activity at Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$65,332.00. Insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.95 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$4.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of C$73.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.3137411 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.