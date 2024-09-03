SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,361,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $80.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.